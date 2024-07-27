Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alumis’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Alumis stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Alumis has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alumis stock. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Alumis accounts for about 2.7% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 0.66% of Alumis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

