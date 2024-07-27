Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in July

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the June 30th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capita Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTAGF remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Capita has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.