Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.72. 10,790,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,417,151. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.