Capital International Inc. CA Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock remained flat at $12.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.