Capital International Inc. CA Has $484,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,709 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Etsy

Etsy Trading Up 3.0 %

ETSY traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.