Capital International Inc. CA Sells 1,644 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lennar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Lennar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,569,000 after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,686. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

