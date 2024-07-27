Capital International Investors Acquires 20,176 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.28% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $106,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.96. 275,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,226. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

