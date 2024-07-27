Capital International Investors Acquires 295 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.93.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX traded down $13.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.41. 2,215,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,252. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.21 and its 200-day moving average is $215.96.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

