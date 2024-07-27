Capital International Investors Acquires 3,744,106 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,689,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744,106 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in H World Group were worth $220,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock remained flat at $31.10 during trading on Friday. 810,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

