Capital International Investors Acquires 859,922 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,681,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,922 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $59,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DV. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp downgraded DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,428 shares of company stock worth $98,778. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DV traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.