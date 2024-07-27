Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717,972 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $82,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,982,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 312,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,371,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 389,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 269,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $314,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at $516,280.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at $516,280.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. 262,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

