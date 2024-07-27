Capital International Investors Has $135.47 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 74,519 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.35% of STMicroelectronics worth $135,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.3% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,047,650 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 249,905 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE STM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,584,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

