Capital International Investors Purchases 1,402,537 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,899,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402,537 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.14% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $139,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 2.7 %
DNB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,320. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.62.
Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.
