Capital International Investors Purchases 356,387 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $122,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,629,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 979,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,367. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

