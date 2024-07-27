Capital International Investors Sells 3,030,880 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,030,880 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.61% of V.F. worth $96,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 74.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in V.F. by 818.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 54,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 48,806 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $200,768,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $3,835,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

V.F. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,213,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,634. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

