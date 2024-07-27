Capital International Sarl Buys New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,349,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Quanta Services by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $7.92 on Friday, reaching $256.73. The company had a trading volume of 642,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.82. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

