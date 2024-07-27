Capital International Sarl Buys Shares of 1,993 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,993 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.94. 3,353,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $180.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

