Capital International Sarl Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $540.55. 437,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,642. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.55.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

