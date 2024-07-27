Capital International Sarl Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,656. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

