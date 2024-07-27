Capital International Sarl Purchases 1,126 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fortive by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. 2,623,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,256. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.