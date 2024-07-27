Capital International Sarl Sells 6,006 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

HON stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.74. 7,452,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,843. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

