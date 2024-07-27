Capital International Sarl Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 30,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.26.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.50. 4,116,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.18 and its 200-day moving average is $378.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

