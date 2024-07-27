Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1,068,641 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.10% of PAR Technology worth $155,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. 231,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,187. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.18.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Benchmark boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

