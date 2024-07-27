Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1,251 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $89,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.46. 5,681,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558,748. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

