Capital Research Global Investors Buys 513,320 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,320 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.55% of Camping World worth $60,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Camping World by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Camping World by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 93,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Camping World by 6,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Up 4.7 %

CWH traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 909,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -562.61 and a beta of 2.54. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,249.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

