Capital Research Global Investors Buys 724,089 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,089 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.70% of Glacier Bancorp worth $77,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after acquiring an additional 821,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. 750,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.