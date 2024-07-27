Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,175 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $66,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX traded up $17.62 on Friday, reaching $309.76. 698,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,681. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.29. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

