Capital Research Global Investors Has $192.46 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,455 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $192,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,462 shares of company stock worth $7,206,653. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. 2,064,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,267. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

