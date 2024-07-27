Capital Research Global Investors Has $3.45 Billion Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.60% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $3,445,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 266,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 186,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 537,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,698,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,027,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.