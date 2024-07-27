Capital Research Global Investors Has $39.11 Million Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,642 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $39,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,808,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 458.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 684,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.29.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.