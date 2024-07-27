Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 7.51% of Integra LifeSciences worth $209,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 452,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 68,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,015. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

