Capital Research Global Investors Invests $99.75 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,202,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,746,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.52% of Celsius as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.51.

Celsius Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,329,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

