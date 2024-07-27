Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 97,101 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 97,101 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.94% of Cabot worth $48,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.71. 226,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,550. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.24.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

