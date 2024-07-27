Capital Research Global Investors Sells 162,152 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,525,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,152 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $117,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,224,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after buying an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,804. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $33.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,908,161.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $957,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,773,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,158,410.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,908,161.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,678 shares of company stock valued at $26,102,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

