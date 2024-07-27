Capital Research Global Investors Sells 87,985 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,985 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.17% of HDFC Bank worth $172,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HDB traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,040. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 14.69%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

