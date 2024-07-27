Capital World Investors Acquires 1,877,953 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877,953 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.03% of Global-E Online worth $181,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 217,482 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after buying an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,956,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,137,000 after buying an additional 270,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,733,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,685,000 after buying an additional 63,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 589,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,813. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

