Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $388,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,428,337. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $122.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,952. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

