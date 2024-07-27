Capital World Investors Cuts Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,599,764 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.79% of Coupang worth $253,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPNG. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,692,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,531. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,959.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

