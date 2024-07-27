Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,273,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,574,369 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.93% of Fortive worth $281,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Fortive by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,860. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

