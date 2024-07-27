Capital World Investors Has $305.20 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,788,186 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $305,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,954,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,319,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

