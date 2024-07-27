Capital World Investors Has $415.61 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $415,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

NYSE LNG traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $176.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,256. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $184.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.23.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

