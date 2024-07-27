Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.56% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $268,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,913,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,520,000 after purchasing an additional 675,786 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,627,000 after buying an additional 1,872,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,089,000 after buying an additional 2,730,076 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.3 %

CM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. 1,134,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,536. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

