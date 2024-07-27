Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 92,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.19% of T-Mobile US worth $355,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $185.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,578,798 shares of company stock valued at $777,670,357. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.