Capital World Investors Purchases 1,092,980 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,280,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092,980 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.28% of Citigroup worth $333,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.3 %

C stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. 9,661,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,410,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

