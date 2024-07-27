Capital World Investors Purchases 13,643 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital World Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.17% of British American Tobacco worth $117,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 5,552,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

