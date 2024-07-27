Capital World Investors Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,132,212 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in CDW were worth $218,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDW traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.33 and its 200-day moving average is $234.08. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $184.99 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.