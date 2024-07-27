Capital World Investors Sells 467,206 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467,206 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $105,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $540.55. The stock had a trading volume of 439,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,947. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

