Capital World Investors Sells 66 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $153,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $17.40 on Friday, reaching $1,110.31. 549,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,880. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,021.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,046.13. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.