Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.75. 476,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,392. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

