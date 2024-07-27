CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CCLDP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.
CareCloud Company Profile
