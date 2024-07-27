CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CCLDP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

